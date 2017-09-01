NOPD searching for a suspect in a New Orleans East armed robbery

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Kenner Police say the body of a man was found around 10 p.m Thursdaymore>>
Drivers heading west toward Baton Rouge should plan for an alternate route.more>>
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamar Jones in connection with an armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Downman Road and Hayne Boulevard on June 20.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World. The preseasons over for the Saints, so what did we learn?more>>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.more>>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.more>>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.more>>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.more>>
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.more>>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."more>>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.more>>
Emily Mueller has chosen a line of work that's not for the faint of heart.more>>
