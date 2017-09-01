NOPD searching for a suspect in a New Orleans East armed robbery

New Orleans police are searching for a suspect in a June New Orleans East armed robbery.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamar Jones, 18, in connection with an armed robbery that happened near the intersection of Downman Road and Hayne Boulevard on June 20.

Jones and an alleged co-conspirator are accused of pointing a gun at the victim and demanding her property.

The victim complied and the Jones and the other suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jamar Jones, the co-conspirator, or this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

