Overturned car shuts down Bonnet Carre Spillway

An accident involving an overturned vehicle has shut down both lanes of I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

Viewers on a mobile device can watch the stream here.

Drivers heading west toward Baton Rouge should plan for an alternate route.

The accident, at mile post 214, is forcing drivers to pass the scene on the shoulder.

Police arrived at the scene at about 10:45 a.m.

Delays stretch for a mile and are building.

The accident may cause on and off closures of the spillway.

Drivers can use Airline Highway as an alternate route.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.