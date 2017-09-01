Pedestrian dies after being struck by JP Transit bus

The Kenner Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality involving a Jefferson Parish Transit bus and pedestrian, according to a spokesman.

The accident happened at the corner of Reverend Richard Wilson Drive and Coleman Place just before 10 p.m. Thursday.

The Kenner Police Department received a 911 call from a woman who reported a dead body at the location. Responding officers along with EMS arrived and found an unresponsive male who was immediately transported to University Hospital.

An investigation revealed the location was a Jefferson Transit bus turnaround. Police say in the grass were large ruts in addition to a mud flap.

Jefferson Transit was contacted and assisted with the investigation. As the result of the investigation, it was learned that the pedestrian was struck by the bus, screamed, and was dragged a short distance.

The bus driver stopped, exited the bus, but was unable to locate anyone due to poor lighting in the area. The driver then left the scene.

At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

