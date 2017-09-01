Father charged with negligent homicide after infant's death

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested someone following the death of an 11-month-old girl who was left in a car Thursday in Metairie.

Sheng Li was booked with one count of negligent homicide, according to a JPSO spokesman. The infant was identified as Claire Li, Sheng's daughter.

Officer said the father left home to go to work around 9 a.m. He forgot to drop the child off at daycare. At the end of the day, he drove home and realized afterward that the child was in the backseat.

An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death.

Deputies said the girl was left inside a vehicle for a long period of time in the 5000 block of Hastings Street. She was taken to a hospital where she died about 6 p.m.

