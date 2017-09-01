Montegut man arrested for Raceland rape, beating

A Montegut man was arrested for raping and beating a woman early Thursday morning in Raceland.

Teles Guidry, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of second-degree battery for an assault that happened outside a Raceland bar.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Lafourche Parish deputies went to a Raceland hospital after a report of a woman who was beaten.

Investigators learned the woman got into an argument with Guidry inside the bar early Thursday morning and then left.

Police said Guidry followed the woman outside and hit her several times. He then dragged the woman into his truck and left the area.

Guidry is accused of beating the woman two more times and raped her twice.

Police found Guidry’s vehicle parked outside a Terrebonne Parish motel later on Thursday.

Guidry was taken into custody as he left his motel room.

He was taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked.

His bond was set at $130,000.

