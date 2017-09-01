Montegut man arrested for Raceland rape, beating

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Saints linebacker Nate Stupar is dealing with a hamstring injury but hopes to return for the season opener against Minnesota, a league source told FOX 8 Sports.more>>
Welcome in to Juan's World. The preseasons over for the Saints, so what did we learn?more>>
Teles Guidry, 36, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of second-degree battery.more>>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.more>>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.more>>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.more>>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.more>>
When a woman said she didn't want to put her hands down during a traffic stop, Lt. Greg Abbott said, "But you're not black. Remember? We only kill black people."more>>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.more>>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.more>>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.more>>
Photos with pleas for help in finding the missing from Tropical Storm Harvey are being posted, cut-and-pasted, and retweeted by the thousands as desperate family members seek loved ones who they fear might be dead, but may only have a dead phone.more>>
