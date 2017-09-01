No. 1 ranked John Curtis beats defending champ Landry-Walker in - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

No. 1 ranked John Curtis beats defending champ Landry-Walker in opener

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Tyrone Legette scored two touchdowns for Curtis in a 27-18 victory for the Patriots. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune) Tyrone Legette scored two touchdowns for Curtis in a 27-18 victory for the Patriots. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
FOX 8 Big 8 No. 1 ranked John Curtis won their opener 27-18 on the road at defending Class 5A champion Landry-Walker. 

Tyrone Legette ignited the Patriots with two touchdowns. One of those came on a 95-yard kickoff return, right after Landry-Walker cut the Curtis lead to 7-6. Curtis Quarterback Collin Guggenheim threw a touchdown pass to Legette, and ran one in from 4-yards out.

Landy-Walker's big performer of the night was running back Chad Alexander. He racked up 206 total yards on offense, including a touchdown run.

