Source: Nate Stupar hopes to play in week one after injuring hamstring

Saints linebacker Nate Stupar is dealing with a hamstring injury but hopes to return for the season opener against Minnesota, a league source told FOX 8 Sports. He injured his hamstring in the third preseason game against the Texans last week. Stupar is part of a linebacker group that has shown vast improvement this preseason. He is also a core special teams player. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Nate Stupar was a nice addition to the Saints defense in 2016. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Welcome to Juan's World. The preseasons over for the Saints, so what did we learn?

Tyrone Legette scored two touchdowns for Curtis in a 27-18 victory for the Patriots. (Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

FOX 8 Big 8 No. 1 ranked John Curtis won their opener 27-18 on the road at defending Class 5A champion Landry-Walker. Tyrone Legette ignited the Patriots with two touchdowns. One of those came on a 95-yard kickoff return, right after Landry-Walker cut the Curtis lead to 7-6. Curtis Quarterback Collin Guggenheim threw a touchdown pass to Legette, and ran one in from 4-yards out. Landy-Walker's big performer of the night was running back Chad Alexander. He racked up 206 total ya... more>>