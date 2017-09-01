The Jesuit-Warren Easton rivalry carries on Friday night at Gorm - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

The Jesuit-Warren Easton rivalry carries on Friday night at Gormley

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Jesuit and Warren Easton will keep their rivalry going tonight in City Park.
It's been three years since Jesuit won the ultimate prize, a state title, with a win over John Curtis. In sports, past glory doesn't ensure future success, but the Jays have the talent to make a run at the Dome.

"It feels like a generation ago, it really does. It's not so much the what have you done for me lately thing, but our society is trained to think that way," said Jesuit Head Coach Mark Songy. "Each team is different. Each class is different. We certainly take a lot of pride in that year. We're trying to do it again."

The quarterback on that 2014 squad, Trey LaForge, grew up in River Ridge. Jesuit's QB now, Alex Watermeier, also hails from the Ridge. The current signal caller was in the 8th grade when the boys on Banks Street won it all, and Watermeier would love to equal that success.

"I used to see him around school a lot. It was a great time watching him play, outstanding quarterback. I think he provides a good role model for me. He worked hard. I think if I can aspire to be like him, then I think I'm on the right path," said quarterback Alex Watermeier.

On the other sideline, Warren Easton lost in the state semi-finals to Neville. Matchups like Jesuit, get the Eagles ready for a run to the Dome. 

"It's either a championship, or a failure. We have a lot of experience back. The guys that came back, they're hungry," said second-year Easton Head Coach Jerry Phillips. "They're tired of hearing about Neville, tired of hearing about Karr. So they're ready to prove themselves. Warren Easton and Jesuit is a rivalry that's been going on for 50, 60, 70-something years now. We wanted to bring that back. That's the way to come out the gate. See where you're boys are at early."

  • Willie Snead suspended 3 games after DUI this offseason

  • No. 1 John Curtis opens with a road win at Landry-Walker

  • Source: Saints release Khalif Barnes

