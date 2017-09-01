Source: Saints release LB Michael Mauti

The Saints have released linebacker Michael Mauti, a league source confirmed to FOX 8 Sports. Mauti returned to the club right before training camp after recovering from a case of ulcerative colitis that forced him to lose nearly fifty pounds.

The move came as a bit of a surprise given Mauti's ability on special teams. He served the special teams captain the last two seasons. Mauti , who starred at Mandeville High, joined the team originally during the 2015 season.

The Saints have a large group of linebackers on their roster.

