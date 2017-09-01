Plaquemines Parish monitoring back levee breach likely cause by - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Plaquemines Parish monitoring back levee breach likely cause by Hurricane Harvey

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Source: Plaquemines Parish government Source: Plaquemines Parish government
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Plaquemines Parish officials were notified Friday of a back levee breach that was worsening near the Phillips 66 Refinery. Officials said the breach was most likely caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The breach is on private property, and after Parish President Amos Cormier's administration received permission to enter, parish employees were assessing the damage. They said it's not the first time the private levee section had failed.

The cause of the breach is due to the tidal surge and is estimated to be 50-75 feet wide. Officials said the nearby Wilkinson Pump Station is manned and operated.

As of 3 p.m., the breach didn't pose a flooding threat to any homes or to LA Highway 23 near the refinery.

The site of the breach is remote and not easily accessible. Because access is only via the private levee system, weighted vehicles can further weaken the system.

Plaquemines Parish government staff and Sheriff's Office staff are actively monitoring the situation.  

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

