Plaquemines Parish monitoring back levee breach likely cause by Hurricane Harvey

You, great Louisiana citizen, are better than a world-renowned celebrity chef … At least when it comes to boiling crawfish.more>>
“We got the call a little bit after 2 p.m. Obviously, it was a very frantic call,” said Assistant Chief of Mandeville Police Ron Ruple. That call came from a mother whose vehicle had just been stolen with her 18-month-old baby boy in the back seat.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Willie Snead is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for an offseason DUI. "Obviously it’s unfortunate, and knowing Willie, a bit surprising," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. This is a major hit to the Saints offense, with Snead being one of Drew Brees' best weapons. He'll miss games against the Vikings, Patriots, and Panthers. Snead will return week four in London against the Dolphins. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.more>>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.more>>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.more>>
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.more>>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.more>>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.more>>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.more>>
