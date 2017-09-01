Source: Saints release Khalif Barnes

It's been three years since Jesuit won the ultimate prize, a state title, with a win over John Curtis. In sports, past glory doesn't ensure future success, but the Jays have the talent to make a run at the Dome. "It feels like a generation ago, it really does. It's not so much the what have you done for me lately thing, but our society is trained to think that way," said Jesuit Head Coach Mark Songy. "Each team is different. Each class is different. We certainly ...

