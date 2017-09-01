Willie Snead suspended 3 games after DUI this offseason

Willie Snead will be suspended three games for an offseason DUI. Source: Mark LaGrange

Willie Snead is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for an offseason DUI.

FOX 8 Sports Sean Fazende is also reporting Snead already appealed the suspension, and was denied.

"Obviously it’s unfortunate, and knowing Willie, a bit surprising," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

This is a major hit to the Saints offense, with Snead being one of Drew Brees' best weapons. He'll miss games against the Vikings, Patriots, and Panthers. Snead will return week four in London against the Dolphins.

