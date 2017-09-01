VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay 'boils' crawfish; Louisiana recoils in horr - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

VIDEO: Gordon Ramsay 'boils' crawfish; Louisiana recoils in horror

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Ramsay said getting bit a couple times by crawfish is normal. (Source: Facebook) Ramsay said getting bit a couple times by crawfish is normal. (Source: Facebook)
(WVUE) -

You, great Louisiana citizen, are better than a world-renowned celebrity chef … At least when it comes to boiling crawfish.

Gordon Ramsay, host of a menu of cooking shows, unveiled his “how to prepare crawfish” recipe on FOX’s MasterChef.

Ramsay said you should lightly salt what looks like a pound of live crawfish and boil them for 15 seconds in a stovetop pot.

Mmmm… Nothing like that “lightly salted water” flavor to bring out the crowds at your next boil.

The video is below. Social media went wild with the appropriate ratio of shock and awe. Check out the comments.

He tells contestants getting bit is "normal."

Ramsay then demonstrates his perfect peeling technique. In fairness, they did come right out of the shell, and he used the tails to make another dish.

But what’s next? Soaking boiled crawfish shells in mustard?

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

