After Further Review: Saints final roster projection post Ravens

Some cuts have already begun to trickle in for the Saints. Thus, it’s time to post my final roster projection. After a full preseason, this group has become pretty clear. However, the health and playing status of a few players has forced me to adjust the bottom end of the roster.
QB (2)
Drew Brees
Chase Daniel
I know some have been unimpressed with Daniel. It doesn’t matter. While he hasn’t had the best preseason, if he is healthy, he is the best option as backup quarterback for the Saints.
RB (4)
Mark Ingram
Adrian Peterson
Alvin Kamara
Daniel Lasco
Travaris Cadet
I kept five due to the suspension of Snead. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and has a little juice in the return game. Lasco made it harder on himself with a few mistakes in the preseason finale.
FB (1)
John Kuhn
Despite the addition of Zach Line, this is still Kuhn’s job.
WR (5)
Willie Snead ** reserved/suspension
Michael Thomas
Ted Ginn
Brandon Coleman
TommyLee Lewis
The unexpected suspension of Snead combined with the injured reserve status of Corey Fuller leaves this group pretty thin heading into opening week. The Saints are sure to scan the waiver wire for a veteran to help temporarily. I thought about the possibility of adding Travin Dural but ultimately think he is headed to the practice squad.
OL (8)
Zach Strief
Max Unger
Larry Warford
Andrus Peat
Senio Kelemete
Josh LeRibeus
Ryan Ramczyk
Bryce Harris
Terron Armstead* (PUP or IR)
I still feel like this is a spot where the Saints will grab a player from another roster. It came down to Josh LeRibeus or Landon Turner. I’m going with LeRibeus for this projection though I’m not completely confident. Harris’ job got a little safer with Khalif Barnes’ release.
TE (3)
Josh Hill
Coby Fleener
Michael Hoomanawanui
This is an easy call with the IR’s of John Phillips and Clay Harbor.
DE (5)
Cam Jordan
Trey Hendrickson
Hau’Oli Kikaha
Alex Okafor
Al Quadin Muhammad
As I said last week, Darryl Tapp is good enough to be on this roster. I took him off temporarily because I think he is a player the Saints can bring after week one due to his vested veteran status.
DT (5)
Sheldon Rankins
David Onyemata
Tyeler Davison
Mitchell Loewen
Tony McDaniel
This group remains the same as Loewen has flashed some surprising athleticism on special teams. He’s come very close to blocking several punts.
LB (6)
A.J. Klein
Craig Robertson
Alex Anzalone
Nate Stupar
Adam Bighill
Manti Te’o
Michael Mauti’s release came as a bit of a surprise which leaves the door open for Bighill. I thought Mauti held the slight edge over him due to special teams. Based on merit and play, I can’t keep Stephone Anthony on the roster.
CB (6)
P.J. Williams
Marshon Lattimore
Sterling Moore
Ken Crawley
De’Vante Harris
Arthur Maulet
Delvin Breaux -short term IR
Arthur Maulet isn’t quite ready to contribute. However, if the Saints were to waive him in hopes of signing him to the practice squad, I think another team would snatch him up before they had the chance. Plus, Breaux going to short term IR, as Sean Payton implied, opens up a cornerback spot.
Safety (5)
Kenny Vaccaro
Marcus Williams
Vonn Bell
Rafael Bush
Chris Banjo
Banjo’s special teams prowess is too big to ignore. He will make the final 53.
Specialists (3)
Thomas Morstead
Wil Lutz
Jon Dorenbos
