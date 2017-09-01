LA senators address concerns about the future of the flood insurance program

Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Louisiana’s two U.S. senators think the Congress will vote to extend the National Flood Insurance Program, at least for the short-term.more>>
Willie Snead is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for an offseason DUI. "Obviously it’s unfortunate, and knowing Willie, a bit surprising," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. This is a major hit to the Saints offense, with Snead being one of Drew Brees' best weapons. He'll miss games against the Vikings, Patriots, and Panthers. Snead will return week four in London against the Dolphins. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
A North shore family struggling to pay unusually high electric bills faced a power shut-off. Concerned that was imminent during one of the hottest months of the year, they turned to the FOX 8 Defenders for relief.more>>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.more>>
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.more>>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.more>>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.more>>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.more>>
