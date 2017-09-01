More parishes can count on the federal government's help to reco - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

More parishes can count on the federal government's help to recover from Harvey

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
A total of 12 parishes have now received federal emergency declarations. (Source: FOX 8 graphic) A total of 12 parishes have now received federal emergency declarations. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

A bigger area of Louisiana impacted by Harvey can count on getting emergency help from the federal government.

President Donald Trump added seven parishes September 1 to the government's disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Harvey. New parishes covered under the declaration include Acadia, Allen, Iberia, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine and Vernon. The government previously declared Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion disaster areas.

"The response to our needs by President Donald Trump and all of our federal partners has been tremendous, and we can't thank them enough," said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement issued September 1. "As teams assess the aftermath of this storm, the damage it has caused to several parishes in Southwest and Central Louisiana is becoming increasingly apparent. This declaration will ensure that the emergency work needed to help prevent any more damage from occurring or reduce what has already happened is essential."

  • LIVE BLOG: Civic Center emergency shelter ceasing operations

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:38:12 GMT
    Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.

  • LA senators address concerns about the future of the flood insurance program

    Louisiana’s two U.S. senators think the Congress will vote to extend the National Flood Insurance Program, at least for the short-term. 

  • Willie Snead suspended 3 games after DUI this offseason

    Willie Snead is suspended for the first three games of the regular season for an offseason DUI. "Obviously it’s unfortunate, and knowing Willie, a bit surprising," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. This is a major hit to the Saints offense, with Snead being one of Drew Brees' best weapons. He'll miss games against the Vikings, Patriots, and Panthers. Snead will return week four in London against the Dolphins. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

