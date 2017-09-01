More parishes can count on the federal government's help to recover from Harvey

A bigger area of Louisiana impacted by Harvey can count on getting emergency help from the federal government.

President Donald Trump added seven parishes September 1 to the government's disaster declaration for Tropical Storm Harvey. New parishes covered under the declaration include Acadia, Allen, Iberia, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine and Vernon. The government previously declared Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion disaster areas.

"The response to our needs by President Donald Trump and all of our federal partners has been tremendous, and we can't thank them enough," said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a statement issued September 1. "As teams assess the aftermath of this storm, the damage it has caused to several parishes in Southwest and Central Louisiana is becoming increasingly apparent. This declaration will ensure that the emergency work needed to help prevent any more damage from occurring or reduce what has already happened is essential."

