Warren Easton beats Mid-City rival Jesuit 40-14

Lance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns in an Easton win. Source: Nola.com

Warren Easton quarterback Lance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns, to help his Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Legendre threw for three touchdowns, and ran for two.

Last year, Easton lost in the state semi-finals to Neville. This year head coach Jerry Phillips said there's only one goal for his squad, a championship. Tonight was no doubt a convincing start to the 2017 campaign.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.