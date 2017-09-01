FOX 8 Football Friday Scores: Week 1

PREP FOOTBALL



Acadiana 17, Kaplan 12



Airline 30, Union Parish 0



Barbe 56, Ponchatoula 13



Benton 49, Wossman 7



Captain Shreve 48, Green Oaks 20



Comeaux 19, Cecilia 14



De La Salle 39, South Lafourche 7



Destrehan 42, Slidell 18



Easton 40, Jesuit 14



Hahnville 41, West Jefferson 6



Haughton 42, Minden 7



Haynesville 19, North Webster 7



Holy Cross 2, Higgins 0



John Curtis Christian 27, Landry/Walker 18



LaSalle 7, Beekman 6



Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Capitol 0



Live Oak 21, Woodlawn (BR) 0



Lusher Charter 19, Bonnabel 0



Marksville 44, Bunkie 0



North DeSoto 28, Natchitoches Central 7



Northside 42, Glen Oaks 0



Oak Forest 34, Simpson Aca., Miss. 28



Ouachita Christian 57, Arcadia 18



Ouachita Parish 42, Richwood 6



Parkway 35, B.T. Washington 8



Pearl River def. W.L. Cohen, forfeit



Pope John Paul II 40, Westminster Christian 0



Prairie View 44, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 0



Riverdale 37, King 6



Ruston 19, Neville 10



South Terrebonne 28, H.L. Bourgeois 12



Springfield 34, Ascension Christian School 7



St. Frederick Catholic 49, D'Arbonne Woods 6



St. Martin's 13, Ben Franklin 6



St. Mary's 51, Lakeview 0



Sterlington 45, West Ouachita 13



Tallulah 32, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8



Teurlings Catholic 44, Breaux Bridge 7



Westlake 28, DeQuincy 14



Zachary 27, Northshore 7



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS



Grand Lake vs. Vinton, ccd.



Jennings vs. Church Point, ccd.



Lake Arthur vs. Elton, ccd.



Notre Dame vs. LaGrange, ccd.



Oberlin vs. Mamou, ppd. to Sep 2nd.



Rayne vs. Welsh, ccd.



South Cameron vs. Delcambre, ccd.



Winnfield vs. Jena, ppd. to Sep 2nd.



