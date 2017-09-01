FOX 8 Football Friday Scores: Week 1

PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 17, Kaplan 12
Airline 30, Union Parish 0
Barbe 56, Ponchatoula 13
Benton 49, Wossman 7
Captain Shreve 48, Green Oaks 20
Comeaux 19, Cecilia 14
De La Salle 39, South Lafourche 7
Destrehan 42, Slidell 18
Easton 40, Jesuit 14
Hahnville 41, West Jefferson 6
Haughton 42, Minden 7
Haynesville 19, North Webster 7
Holy Cross 2, Higgins 0
John Curtis Christian 27, Landry/Walker 18
LaSalle 7, Beekman 6
Lafayette Christian Academy 48, Capitol 0
Live Oak 21, Woodlawn (BR) 0
Lusher Charter 19, Bonnabel 0
Marksville 44, Bunkie 0
North DeSoto 28, Natchitoches Central 7
Northside 42, Glen Oaks 0
Oak Forest 34, Simpson Aca., Miss. 28
Ouachita Christian 57, Arcadia 18
Ouachita Parish 42, Richwood 6
Parkway 35, B.T. Washington 8
Pearl River def. W.L. Cohen, forfeit
Pope John Paul II 40, Westminster Christian 0
Prairie View 44, Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 0
Riverdale 37, King 6
Ruston 19, Neville 10
South Terrebonne 28, H.L. Bourgeois 12
Springfield 34, Ascension Christian School 7
St. Frederick Catholic 49, D'Arbonne Woods 6
St. Martin's 13, Ben Franklin 6
St. Mary's 51, Lakeview 0
Sterlington 45, West Ouachita 13
Tallulah 32, Franklin Academy, Miss. 8
Teurlings Catholic 44, Breaux Bridge 7
Westlake 28, DeQuincy 14
Zachary 27, Northshore 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Grand Lake vs. Vinton, ccd.
Jennings vs. Church Point, ccd.
Lake Arthur vs. Elton, ccd.
Notre Dame vs. LaGrange, ccd.
Oberlin vs. Mamou, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
Rayne vs. Welsh, ccd.
South Cameron vs. Delcambre, ccd.
Winnfield vs. Jena, ppd. to Sep 2nd.
