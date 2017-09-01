De La Salle wins big on the bayou over South Lafourche

De La Salle's football program is still without a state championship, but the 2017 edition could make a run to the Dome. Tonight, they dominated South Lafourche on the bayou, 39-7.

Julien Gums hooked up with BJ Randle on two touchdown passes in the first half, and Gums scored one on his own with a QB keeper.

De La Salle meets up with St. Augustine next Friday at Yulman Stadium on Tulane's campus.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.