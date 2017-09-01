De La Salle wins big on the bayou over South Lafourche

Warren Easton quarterback Lance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns, to help his Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Legendre threw for three touchdowns, and ran for two. Last year, Easton lost in the state semi-finals to Neville. This year head coach Jerry Phillips said there's only one goal for his squad, a championship. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
