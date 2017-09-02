Pooka Williams runs for 2 TD's, Hahnville wins big - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Pooka Williams runs for 2 TD's, Hahnville wins big

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Pooka Williams ran for two TD's on the night. Source: Nola.com Pooka Williams ran for two TD's on the night. Source: Nola.com
(WVUE) -

Remember the name Pooka Williams, because he's going to be on a lot of highlights airing on FOX 8 Football Friday. Williams racked up 162 yards with two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 41-6 Hahnville win over West Jefferson.

Hahnville rushed for a total of 419 yards. Daryle Evans also scored two times for the Tigers, totaling 91 yards rushing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Vandebilt Catholic sneaks past Thibodaux thanks to Andrew Robison

    Vandebilt Catholic sneaks past Thibodaux thanks to Andrew Robison

    Source: HTVSource: HTV
    Vandebilt Catholic junior quarterback Andrew Robison scored by ground and by air as he led the Terriers to a 31-28 victory over Thibodaux. Senior wideout John Theriot contributed significantly with a beautiful one-handed catch in the end zone. The Terriers will look to improve to 2-0 as they face H.L. Bourgeois while the Tigers travel to South Lafourche. FOX 8 Football Fridays airs each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    Vandebilt Catholic junior quarterback Andrew Robison scored by ground and by air as he led the Terriers to a 31-28 victory over Thibodaux. Senior wideout John Theriot contributed significantly with a beautiful one-handed catch in the end zone. The Terriers will look to improve to 2-0 as they face H.L. Bourgeois while the Tigers travel to South Lafourche. FOX 8 Football Fridays airs each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>

  • Warren Easton beats Mid-City rival Jesuit 40-14

    Warren Easton beats Mid-City rival Jesuit 40-14

    Lance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns in an Easton win. Source: Nola.comLance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns in an Easton win. Source: Nola.com

    Warren Easton quarterback Lance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns, to help his Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Legendre threw for three touchdowns, and ran for two. Last year, Easton lost in the state semi-finals to Neville. This year head coach Jerry Phillips said there's only one goal for his squad, a championship. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

    Warren Easton quarterback Lance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns, to help his Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Legendre threw for three touchdowns, and ran for two. Last year, Easton lost in the state semi-finals to Neville. This year head coach Jerry Phillips said there's only one goal for his squad, a championship. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

    more>>

  • Destrehan rolls past Slidell, 42-18

    Destrehan rolls past Slidell, 42-18

    Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8Source: Chris Russell, FOX 8
    Destrehan's journey to duplicate their undefeated season of 2016 began Friday with an offensive explosion similar to last year's as quarterback Harold Blood led the Wildcats to a 42-18 win over Slidell. Up next for DHS is a trip to St. Charles Catholic while the Tigers head to Lake Area. FOX 8 Football Friday airs each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    Destrehan's journey to duplicate their undefeated season of 2016 began Friday with an offensive explosion similar to last year's as quarterback Harold Blood led the Wildcats to a 42-18 win over Slidell. Up next for DHS is a trip to St. Charles Catholic while the Tigers head to Lake Area. FOX 8 Football Friday airs each week at 10:35 p.m. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved. more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly