Pooka Williams runs for 2 TD's, Hahnville wins big

Pooka Williams ran for two TD's on the night. Source: Nola.com

Remember the name Pooka Williams, because he's going to be on a lot of highlights airing on FOX 8 Football Friday. Williams racked up 162 yards with two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 41-6 Hahnville win over West Jefferson.

Hahnville rushed for a total of 419 yards. Daryle Evans also scored two times for the Tigers, totaling 91 yards rushing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.