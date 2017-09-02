Destrehan rolls past Slidell, 42-18

Destrehan's journey to duplicate their undefeated season of 2016 began Friday with an offensive explosion similar to last year's as quarterback Harold Blood led the Wildcats to a 42-18 win over Slidell.

Up next for DHS is a trip to St. Charles Catholic while the Tigers head to Lake Area.

