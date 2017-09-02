Vandebilt Catholic sneaks past Thibodaux thanks to Andrew Robison

Vandebilt Catholic junior quarterback Andrew Robison scored by ground and by air as he led the Terriers to a 31-28 victory over Thibodaux. Senior wideout John Theriot contributed significantly with a beautiful one-handed catch in the end zone.

The Terriers will look to improve to 2-0 as they face H.L. Bourgeois while the Tigers travel to South Lafourche.

