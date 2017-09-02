F8FF Recruiting: Spotlight some of the best WR's in the state - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

F8FF Recruiting: Spotlight some of the best WR's in the state

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Ja'Marr Chase is currently verbally committed to Florida. Ja'Marr Chase is currently verbally committed to Florida.
FOX 8 Football Friday recruiting spotlight this week puts some heavy focus on the wide receivers.

No. 15 on our Final Fifteen rankings (top 15 senior recruits in the area) is wideout Jamaal Houston. The Ehret star is verbally committed to Colorado State.

Also, we look at Rummel wide receiver, Florida verbal commit Ja'Marr Chase, and Parkway's Terrace Marshall. Two of the best the state has to offer.

