NOPD traffic stop recovers bags of ecstasy pills, marijuana, guns and cash

Written by: Kenny Kuhn, News Content Specialist
New Orleans police recover bags of ecstasy pills, marijuana, cash and stolen guns after A traffic stop in New Orleans East.

According to a NOPD police report, Seventh District officers conducted a traffic stop near a hotel in the 400 block of South I-10 Service Road Friday morning. Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen  Glock 27 handgun.


Investigators learned Wiltz was staying in a room at the hotel nearby. Police searched the room and found 85 ecstasy pills, 7lbs. of marijuana, 68 ounces of liquid THC, another stolen handgun, and over $11,000 cash. Four other people were staying with Wiltz in the hotel room. They were also arrested and booked with possession with the intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a stolen firearm.

