NOPD traffic stop recovers bags of ecstasy pills, marijuana, guns and cash

President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.more>>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.more>>
Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has set up a phone bank for Texas families trying to locate loved ones evacuated after Hurricane Harvey to state-run shelters in Louisiana.more>>
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has set up a phone bank for Texas families trying to locate loved ones evacuated after Hurricane Harvey to state-run shelters in Louisiana.more>>
College football is finally upon us, and tonight we get our first look at Coach O's new and possibly improved Tigers.more>>
College football is finally upon us, and tonight we get our first look at Coach O's new and possibly improved Tigers.more>>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.more>>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.more>>
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.more>>
The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.more>>
A brush fire grew in windy, dry conditions in the La Tuna Canon in California, closing a freeway and prompting evacuations.more>>
A brush fire grew in windy, dry conditions in the La Tuna Canon in California, closing a freeway and prompting evacuations.more>>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.more>>
WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.more>>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.more>>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.more>>