Plaquemines Parish crews work to plug levee breach on the parish's West Bank

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Cabernet Drive in the Chateau Estates subdivision. When officers pulled over Cochran, driving his parish owned Tahoe, they say he ...more>>
Cutdown day has come for the Saints. After beginning cuts Friday, the team is close trimming their roster down to the mandated 53 players. Here are the confirmed cuts from either FOX 8 Sports or our partners at nola.com and the Times Picayune: LB Adam Bighill RB Darius Victor G Landon Turner DE Obum Gwacham FB Zach Line G Kristjan Sokoli CB Arthur Maulet G/C Cameron Tom QB Ryan Nassib WR Travin Dural QB Garrett Grayson DT John Hughes TE Garrett Griffin RB Travaris Cadet...more>>
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.more>>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.more>>
North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.more>>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.more>>
