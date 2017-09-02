Louisiana shelters welcome Hurricane Harvey Pets

Animal shelters in Louisiana and Michigan make room for Houston pets rescued from Hurricane Harvey's flooding. They will transport 75 pets from shelters in Hammond and Muskegon Michigan to shelters in Islip, New York.

It's going to take a total of three flights to get all of the pets from Hammond and Muskegon to their new location. The move is to make room available for pets and animals rescued from Houston.

If you need any animals transported for Hurricane Harvey pets you can visit www.pilotsnpaws.org

