St. Charles parish president arrested in Kenner

Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated, early this morning.

Kenner Police Lt. Brian McGregor says about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Loyola Avenue.

The caller followed the Tahoe onto Joe Yenni Blvd, where she said the erratic driving continued. Police say the caller feared the vehicle may have gone into the canal.

Officers pulled Cochran over , after he entered the Chateau Estates subdivision. As he was being pulled over, Kenner Police say at one point the driver activated flashing blue lights.

Kenner police say Cochran had red eyes and slurred speech which prompted them to conduct a field sobriety test which they say; he failed. However, a breathalyzer analysis failed to detect alcohol.

He was booked in Jefferson parish correctional center in Gretna, where they got a judge to sign a search warrant, and they took two blood samples.

Cochran told officers at the time, he was in the neighborhood to drop off documents to his secretary.

Cochran was released from the jail this morning, due to overcrowding. The results of his blood alcohol tests are pending.

We've reached out to Cochran but have not heard back.

