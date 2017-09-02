St. Charles parish president arrested in Kenner

Animal shelters in Louisiana make room for Houston pets rescued from Hurricane Harvey's flooding. The are transporting 75 pets from shelters in Hammond and Michigan to Islip, New York. It's going to take a total of 3 flights to get all of the pets from Hammond and Muskegon airport to their new location. If you need any animals transported for Hurricane Harvey pets you can visit www.pilotsnpaws.org Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
Cutdown day has come for the Saints. After beginning cuts Friday, the team is close trimming their roster down to the mandated 53 players. Here are the confirmed cuts from either FOX 8 Sports or our partners at nola.com and the Times Picayune: LB Adam Bighill RB Darius Victor G Landon Turner DE Obum Gwacham FB Zach Line G Kristjan Sokoli CB Arthur Maulet G/C Cameron Tom QB Ryan Nassib WR Travin Dural QB Garrett Grayson DT John Hughes TE Garrett Griffin RB Travaris Cadet
According to a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Kenner police arrested St. Charles Parish President Lawrence "Larry" Cochran for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Police say about 1:00 a.m. this morning, a witness called 911 to report a 2016 Chevy Tahoe with public licenses plates, driving erratically on Cabernet Drive in the Chateau Estates subdivision. When officers pulled over Cochran, driving his parish owned Tahoe, they say he
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.
President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.
