Saints make roster cuts as deadline looms

Cutdown day has come for the Saints. After beginning cuts Friday, the team is close trimming their roster down to the mandated 53 players. Here are the confirmed cuts from either FOX 8 Sports or our partners at nola.com and the Times Picayune: LB Adam Bighill RB Darius Victor G Landon Turner DE Obum Gwacham FB Zach Line G Kristjan Sokoli CB Arthur Maulet G/C Cameron Tom QB Ryan Nassib WR Travin Dural QB Garrett Grayson DT John Hughes TE Garrett Griffin RB Travaris Cadet...more>>
FOX 8 Football Friday recruiting spotlight this week puts some heavy focus on the wide receivers. No. 15 on our Final Fifteen rankings, is wideout Jamaal Houston. The Ehret star is verbally committed to Houston. Also, we look at Rummel wide receiver, Florida verbal commit Ja'Marr Chase, and Parkway's Terrace Marshall. Two of the best the state has to offer. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
College football is finally upon us, and tonight we get our first look at Coach O's new and possibly improved Tigers.more>>
Warren Easton quarterback Lance Legendre accounted for five touchdowns, to help his Eagles beat Jesuit 40-14. Legendre threw for three touchdowns, and ran for two. Last year, Easton lost in the state semi-finals to Neville. This year head coach Jerry Phillips said there's only one goal for his squad, a championship. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
