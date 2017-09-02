Saints make roster cuts as deadline looms - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints make roster cuts as deadline looms

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Garrett Grayson didn't make the cut, with the Saints only keeping two QB's on the roster.

Cutdown day has come for the Saints. After beginning cuts Friday, the team is close trimming their roster down to the mandated 53 players.

Here are the confirmed cuts from either FOX 8 Sports or our partners at nola.com and the Times Picayune:

LB Adam Bighill

RB Darius Victor

G Landon Turner

DE Obum Gwacham

FB Zach Line

G Kristjan Sokoli

CB Arthur Maulet

G/C Cameron Tom

QB Ryan Nassib

WR Travin Dural

QB Garrett Grayson

DT John Hughes

TE Garrett Griffin

RB Travaris Cadet

T John Fullington

WR  Jake Lampman

Check back for more updates

