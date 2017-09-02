LSU game in New Orleans sees fans cooking for Harvey victims

Harvey forced something to happen which LSU fans have never seen before: A season opening game in the Superdome Saturday night.

And the hurricane gave the pregame party a new sense of purpose.

LSU fans descended on Poydras Street in large numbers for a game against BYU that was originally set for Houston.

Tailgaters were everywhere and virtually everyone decked out in purple and gold.

The 'Samples' of Baton Rouge, were planning to go to the season opener in Houston, but after Harvey hit, and the game moved here, they shifted gears.

"We had tickets to go to Houston, and he said 'let's set up a benefit in New Orleans this Saturday,'" said Katy Sample, as she sold tickets for food at a booth on Poydras, with dozens of LSU fans around her.

You don't have to go far to find a Louisianian who knows what it's like to go through a flood. Jonathan Sample lived through Katrina's floods and rescued his in laws last year in Baton Rouge.

"I went through the floodwaters to pull her parents out of it," said Jonathan Sample.

So cooking for Texas hurricane victims was a no brainer for this crew. They sell red beans and rice, crawfish pasta, cookies, and drinks, and have already raised thousands of dollars. They are also raffling off a signed Saints helmet, and restaurant dinners.

"We're donating to 'Samaritan's Purse', said Katy. They have a high integrity level. To help out those families who need drywall pulled out clothes everything," said Katy.

For this crew, it's an easy decision.

"When you see people go through this, and you've been through it, your first action is help em out," said Jonathan.

And the fact that they also got to watch a football game made the day that much better.

And there's another opportunity to give aid to Houston flood victims on Sunday and have a good time. In Kenner, they're hosting the Freedom Fest at the lake. They're asking for bottled water, non perishables, and baby items to be dropped off at Planet Fitness near Laketown. The music festival starts at 2 p.m.

