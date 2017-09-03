Guice runs for 2 TD's, LSU shuts out BYU

The Alabama defense turned in a dominating performance, the Florida State special teams endured a terrible night, and one of the most anticipated opening games in college football history went to the top-ranked...more>>
Derius Guice racked up a 122 yards rushing, with two touchdowns, and the LSU defense only gave up 97 yards total in a 27-0 victory. The Tiger D didn't let the Cougars cross the 50-yard line in the contest. "Greedy" Williams forced the lone turnover in the game, with an interception of Cougar quarterback Tanner Mangum. LSU quarterback Danny Etling was a steady 14 of 17 passing, with a 171 yards. True freshman Myles Brennan played the final series for the Tigers. He threw on...more>>
Cutdown day has come for the Saints. After beginning cuts Friday, the team is close trimming their roster down to the mandated 53 players. Here are the confirmed cuts from either FOX 8 Sports or our partners at nola.com and the Times Picayune: LB Adam Bighill RB Darius Victor G Landon Turner DE Obum Gwacham FB Zach Line G Kristjan Sokoli CB Arthur Maulet G/C Cameron Tom QB Ryan Nassib WR Travin Dural QB Garrett Grayson DT John Hughes TE Garrett Griffin RB Travaris Cadet...more>>
FOX 8 Football Friday recruiting spotlight this week puts some heavy focus on the wide receivers. No. 15 on our Final Fifteen rankings, is wideout Jamaal Houston. The Ehret star is verbally committed to Houston. Also, we look at Rummel wide receiver, Florida verbal commit Ja'Marr Chase, and Parkway's Terrace Marshall. Two of the best the state has to offer. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
College football is finally upon us, and tonight we get our first look at Coach O's new and possibly improved Tigers.more>>
