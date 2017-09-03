Guice runs for 2 TD's, LSU shuts out BYU - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Guice runs for 2 TD's, LSU shuts out BYU

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Connect
Derius Guice rushed for two touchdowns in a Tiger victory. Source: Mark LaGrange Derius Guice rushed for two touchdowns in a Tiger victory. Source: Mark LaGrange
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Derrius Guice racked up a 122 yards rushing, with two touchdowns, and the LSU defense only gave up 97 yards total in a 27-0 victory.

The Tiger D didn't let the Cougars cross the 50-yard line in the contest. "Greedy" Williams forced the lone turnover in the game, with an interception of Cougar quarterback Tanner Mangum.

LSU quarterback Danny Etling was a steady 14 of 17 passing, with a 171 yards.

"I thought he did a fantastic job," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. "He did exactly what we asked him to do tonight. That goes to show you the hard work he did all summer."

True freshman Myles Brennan played the final series for the Tigers. He threw one pass, completing a check-down to another true freshman, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Marrero native Darrel Williams scored the other touchdown for the Purple and Gold on a 1-yard carry.

The announced attendance was 53,826 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A very impressive crowd, considering tickets went on sale only three days ago. 

