Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed Sunday morning in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Alabo Street.

According to investigators, a Ford F-150 was traveling on St. Claude Avenue in the left lane when a pedestrian stepped from the neutral ground and into the truck’s lane. The truck then struck the pedestrian causing severe injuries.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was taken to the DWI Testing Facility for a toxicology test. The driver’s BAC tested well below the legal limit.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

The name of the pedestrian has not yet been released. The Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim along with an official cause of death following an autopsy.

If anyone has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6210.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.