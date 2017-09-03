Police searching for man reported missing by wife

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing by his wife.

Police are searching for 55-year-old Philip Hebert. He is described as 5’4” weighing 130 pounds.

Police say Hebert last spoke to his wife, who is out of town, on September 1 around 8 a.m. Hebert’s wife later became concerned when she received a call around 2 p.m. from someone on his cell phone. The person told her that his phone had been found on North Carrollton Avenue.

According to Hebert’s wife, he was attending classes at Delgado and working miscellaneous odd jobs around New Orleans.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Hebert, they are asked to contact a Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.