Update: Plaquemines Parish plugs a breach in a west bank levee

Waters from Barataria Bay flood a pasture after a levee breach in Plaquemines Parish (John Snell)

Crews working through the night and into Sunday contained a breach in a Plaquemines Parish levee, according to the parish’s coastal office.

Workers plugged the 50 foot wide breach with rocks.

The breach, in a so-called “back levee” about 20 miles south of Belle Chasse, developed Friday after Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall in Cameron Parish in Southwestern Louisiana.

As pastures flooded, nearby ranchers were forced to round up about 200 head of cattle and take them to higher ground.

“It’s under control,” said Vincent Frelich, the parish coastal zone management director.

Frelich said “We’ve got some leakage,” but added they are able to control that with pumps.

Frelich said they have dumped one load of rocks to plug the breach and plan to add two more loads before topping it with a clay material.

While the immediate threat has passed, Frelich said the work to seal the gap will continue into Tuesday or Wednesday.

