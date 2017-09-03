NOPD: Officer’s service weapon stolen in apartment burglary

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that resulted in the theft of an NOPD officer’s service weapon.

Police say on Friday around 10 a.m., the officer returned to his apartment at the Carriage House Apartments on Curran Boulevard and found his service weapon along with some other items missing.

The officer’s weapon is a Glock model 22 bearing the serial number NO0059PD. Also stolen was a black Safariland Brand, level three holster, two magazines holding 15 rounds and a total of 45, .40 caliber, hollow point Speer Gold Dot brand of ammunition.

If anyone has any information about the burglary, they are asked to contact any Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

