Tulane wins big over Grambling in QB Jonathan Banks debut

Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks was a one-man wrecking crew in a 43-14 victory over Grambling. The JUCO transfer went 10 of 15 passing for 185 yards and three touchdowns, with 69 yards rushing and a score.

"I feel like as an offense, we played clean," Jonathan Banks told Nola.com. "We still have some cleaning up to do. It was a good way to start off the year. (The opening drive) was good to get my confidence going. Like I said, Grambling is over and done with, so now we're coming for Navy."

Belle Chasse High alum Terren Encalade scored twice – catching a 30-yard touchdown pass, and rushing 58 yards for another.

