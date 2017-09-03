Tulane wins big over Grambling in QB Jonathan Banks debut

The Saints have released fullback John Kuhn, a league source told FOX 8 Sports.more>>
The Saints have released fullback John Kuhn, a league source told FOX 8 Sports.more>>
Derius Guice racked up a 122 yards rushing, with two touchdowns, and the LSU defense only gave up 97 yards total in a 27-0 victory. The Tiger D didn't let the Cougars cross the 50-yard line in the contest. "Greedy" Williams forced the lone turnover in the game, with an interception of Cougar quarterback Tanner Mangum. LSU quarterback Danny Etling was a steady 14 of 17 passing, with a 171 yards. True freshman Myles Brennan played the final series for the Tigers. He threw on...more>>