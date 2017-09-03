NOPD: 3 men arrested in Mid-City kidnapping

The New Orleans Police Department says they have arrested three men they say kidnapped a man in Mid-City early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Gayoso Street.

According to police, the victim was walking when he was approached by three males in a truck. One of the suspects punched the victim while another suspect put a machete on the back of his head. They then ordered the victim into the truck and drove to the victim’s residence.

Police say when they got to the victim’s residence, the suspect forced the victim into his home while holding the machete to the back of his head. Once they got inside of the residence, the victim managed to grab a knife from the kitchen and cut the suspect.

The suspect fled outside of the residence where he was arrested by police. The other two suspects in the truck were arrested also.

Police have identified the three suspects as 35-year-old Adonay Miranda, 33-year-old William Rodriquez and 43-year-old Jose Aguire.

All three suspects have been charged with simple kidnapping.

