Source: Saints release FB John Kuhn, expect to resign him soon

Source: Saints release fullback John Kuhn, the move is expected to be temporary (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

The Saints have released fullback John Kuhn, a league source told FOX 8 Sports. The move is short term, according to the source, as the team expects to bring him back very soon.

Moves like this are typical this time of year as the team juggles the 53-man roster after claiming players from other teams. The Saints reportedly claimed wide receiver Austin Carr and quarterback Taysom Hill.

