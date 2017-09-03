Saints claim WR Austin Carr, QB Taysom Hill off waivers

Terron Armstead is ahead of schedule in his recovery (NOLA.com).

Take One: It’s never final There’s no such thing as the ‘final 53’ in the NFL. The Saints are no exception. Their roster will remain fluid all season. It’s already changed since cutdown day and will likely change several more times before the Saints play Monday against Minnesota. Take Two: Biggest Surprise At no point during training camp and preseason did I think running back Trey Edmunds had a chance to make the team. I thought he was la... more>>