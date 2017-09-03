Saints claim WR Austin Carr, QB Taysom Hill off waivers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints claim WR Austin Carr, QB Taysom Hill off waivers

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Connect
Saints have claimed WR Austin Carr and QB Taysom Hill (FOX 8) Saints have claimed WR Austin Carr and QB Taysom Hill (FOX 8)
(WVUE) -

The Saints aren't done adding to their roster.

The team claimed wide receiver Austin Carr from New England and quarterback Taysom Hill from Green Bay.

Both players had stellar preseasons. Carr led the Patriots with 14 receptions, 153 yards and two touchdowns. Hill was 14-of-20 for 149 yards and two touchdown this preseason. He also ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • SportsMore>>

  • After Further Review: Five takes on Saints roster moves

    After Further Review: Five takes on Saints roster moves

    Terron Armstead is ahead of schedule in his recovery (NOLA.com).Terron Armstead is ahead of schedule in his recovery (NOLA.com).
    Take One: It’s never final There’s no such thing as the ‘final 53’ in the NFL. The Saints are no exception. Their roster will remain fluid all season. It’s already changed since cutdown day and will likely change several more times before the Saints play Monday against Minnesota.   Take Two: Biggest Surprise At no point during training camp and preseason did I think running back Trey Edmunds had a chance to make the team.  I thought he was la...more>>
    Take One: It’s never final There’s no such thing as the ‘final 53’ in the NFL. The Saints are no exception. Their roster will remain fluid all season. It’s already changed since cutdown day and will likely change several more times before the Saints play Monday against Minnesota.   Take Two: Biggest Surprise At no point during training camp and preseason did I think running back Trey Edmunds had a chance to make the team.  I thought he was la...more>>

  • Saints claim WR Austin Carr, QB Taysom Hill off waivers

    Saints claim WR Austin Carr, QB Taysom Hill off waivers

    Saints have claimed WR Austin Carr and QB Taysom Hill (FOX 8)Saints have claimed WR Austin Carr and QB Taysom Hill (FOX 8)

    The Saints aren't done adding to their roster. 

    more>>

    The Saints aren't done adding to their roster. 

    more>>

  • Source: Saints release FB John Kuhn, expect to resign him soon

    Source: Saints release FB John Kuhn, expect to resign him soon

    Source: Saints release fullback John Kuhn, the move is expected to be temporary (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)Source: Saints release fullback John Kuhn, the move is expected to be temporary (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

    The Saints have released fullback John Kuhn, a league source told FOX 8 Sports. 

    more>>

    The Saints have released fullback John Kuhn, a league source told FOX 8 Sports. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly