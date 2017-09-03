After Further Review: Five takes on Saints roster moves

Take One: It’s never final

There’s no such thing as the ‘final 53’ in the NFL. The Saints are no exception. Their roster will remain fluid all season. It’s already changed since cutdown day and will likely change several more times before the Saints play Monday against Minnesota.

Take Two: Biggest Surprise

At no point during training camp and preseason did I think running back Trey Edmunds had a chance to make the team. I thought he was last in the pecking order of backs on the roster. Yet, he caught on. That could change any day now but to me Edmunds was the biggest surprise of the roster. He appears to be the only undrafted rookie to make the team.

Take Three: Stephone sticks around

The Saints have not given up on Stephone Anthony… yet. There have been rumors that he’s been on the trading block all camp but as of now he remains in black and gold. It’s understandable that the Saints don’t want to get rid of a former first round pick as he enters his third year. He started camp strong but faded down the stretch after he was injured. Overall, I felt like he was outplayed, but the coaches are not ready to pull the plug just yet.

Take Four: Armstead’s progress

Great news on the injury front with Terron Armstead. By him beginning the season on the roster and not PUP, which was the expectation, the team clearly feels like he will be back within the first six weeks of the season. That is well ahead of his 4-6 month recovery timetable. With him fully healthy, the Saints offensive line becomes one of the league’s best.

Take Five: Other Observations

Adam Bighill has reportedly returned to the Saints practice squad where I think he can be a great help. His relentless effort can be an asset during the week even if he isn’t playing in the game. I know several thought he should’ve made the roster. I had him on mine. His biggest problem was while he did play well on defense, he didn’t demonstrate much on special teams.

No surprise that the Saints targeted wide receiver Austin Carr on the waiver wire. They were in need of one with the suspension of Willie Snead.

By claiming Taysom Hill off waivers, the team now has three quarterbacks on their roster at the present time, a rarity under Sean Payton.

