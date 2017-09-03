Bruce: Mostly dry, warm end to Labor Day weekend

Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through the Labor Day. Highs will be near normal around the 90-degree mark. Gulf moisture will slowly increase on Labor Day allowing a few storms during the afternoon. I feel any storms will be the exception as many will stay dry.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture increases ahead of a cold front. The front will push through by Thursday morning bringing lower humidity and temperatures. Overnight lows could hit the upper 50's on the North Shore and upper 60's on the South Shore for the end of the week.

Major Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching as we head into next week. At this time, it is too early to determine if there will be any U.S. impacts, FOX 8 will keep you updated.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download our free FOX Weather App at fox8live.com/apps or call the Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Bruce Katz

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.