Much of Houston dry, but local relief efforts gear up after Harvey

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
The Saints aren't done adding to their roster.more>>
Evacuation orders remain in place tonight, for sections of Houston affected by a rain swollen reservoir. But as much of the town dries out, dozens of people gather in Kenner to donate supplies needed to help the Houston area get back on it's feet.more>>
The nuclear test is the North's first since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed office in January.more>>
Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through the Labor Day. Highs will be near normal around the 90-degree mark.more>>
The three suspects all face assault charges.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.more>>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.more>>
