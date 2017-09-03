Much of Houston dry, but local relief efforts gear up after Harvey

Evacuation orders remain in place Sunday night, for sections of Houston affected by a rain swollen reservoir.

But as much of the town dries out, dozens of people gather in Kenner to donate supplies needed to help the Houston area get back on it's feet.

Though water is receding across much of Houston, a week later, some areas still deal with the threat, and a new order to leave.

"This is for the area in West Houston where many of those homes, most of those homes didn't flood because of the rainfall. They are flooding because water is being released from the reservoir to establish capacity on the west side of the reservoir. That is probably going to continue for the next 10 days," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

As the mayor issues a mandatory evacuation for that area, Kenner residents do what they can.

"They were there for us for Katrina, we got to be there for them now," said Chris Hery. He and dozens like him, dropped off relief supplies at the end of Williams Boulevard today, to help those suffering through an ordeal that's all too familiar.

"Yes I've been through a flood, I had a house in Laplace that was flooded," said Ronnie Mains. His trucking company will distribute the collected items, through it's four Houston distribution centers. But his people have been hurt too.

"One hundred employees total and we had nine who got flooded. And we're putting together a team to go gut houses," said Mains.

"We know what it feels like, we want to help as much as we can," said Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

Among those helping out are students from Holy Cross and Brother Martin, who are familiar with flooding.

"Yes sir...lost my house twice, Isaac and Katrina," said student Jared Ladmorault.

The need is great. Tens of thousands of homes have been flooded...numbers that rival Katrina's.

With damage estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, victims will need a lot more, as Houston tries to get back on its feet.

"The goal is to open up of course for example like City Hall. We return to a full functional day on Tuesday. The school systems will not open, not all of them That scheduled date is September 11. But the airport is now open," said Mayor Turner, on NBC's 'Meet the Press'.

The Port of Houston, and transit service are also already back, in a town, that 'vows to rebound.'

"Of course they'll be back...we came back," said Hery after dropping off supplies.

One week after the storm,Houston's mayor says over 95% of the city is now dry. It took nearly a month to dry out New Orleans, after Katrina.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.