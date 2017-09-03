St. Aug shuts out McDonogh 35 in Sunday matinee - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

St. Aug shuts out McDonogh 35 in Sunday matinee

Written by: Garland Gillen, Sports Managing Editor
Garland LaFrance and St. Aug beat McD35 for the first time since 2014. Source: Nola.com Garland LaFrance and St. Aug beat McD35 for the first time since 2014. Source: Nola.com
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Eight sacks, a Michael Mims to Joseph Walker 27-yard touchdown, was all the Purple Knights needed to shut out McDonogh 35, 6-0. It's the first time since 2014 that St. Aug beat the Roneagles. 

The Purple Knight defense also produced two interceptions. Donniel Ward-Magee, and Derrick Pinkney, Jr picked of Roneagle quarterback Lijohn Howard.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Friday night, but Harvey affiliated rain disrupted the school week, moving this rivalry game to Sunday.

St. Augustine meets up with De La Salle Friday night at Yulman Stadium, on the campus of Tulane University. The old Catholic League schools will be featured as our game of the week on FOX 8 Football Friday.

