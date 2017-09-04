NOPD: Motorcyclist dies following accident in Fontainebleau neig - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Motorcyclist dies following accident in Fontainebleau neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one man dead. Officers were called to the scene Sunday night in the 2900 block of Audubon Street. 

Police say that the motorcyclist was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

