WATCH LIVE: Latest updates on Hurricane Irma

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
The fire broke out early around 6:30 a.m.more>>
The fire broke out early around 6:30 a.m.more>>
Highs will be near normal around 90 degrees.more>>
Highs will be near normal around 90 degrees.more>>
Drivers across the country are paying the highest gas prices in two years.more>>
Drivers across the country are paying the highest gas prices in two years.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one man dead.more>>
The three suspects all face assault charges.more>>
The three suspects all face assault charges.more>>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.more>>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.more>>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.more>>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.more>>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.more>>
A weekend Facebook post has people in Lubbock and the surrounding areas outraged at the apparent mistreatment of a dog. Now, Lubbock police are involved.more>>
A weekend Facebook post has people in Lubbock and the surrounding areas outraged at the apparent mistreatment of a dog. Now, Lubbock police are involved.more>>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.more>>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.more>>
The child was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo but later transferred to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.more>>
The child was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo but later transferred to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.more>>