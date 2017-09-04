Your Weather Authority: Sunny and dry through Labor Day

Mostly sunny and dry conditions will continue through the Labor Day holiday. Highs will be near normal around 90 degrees.

Gulf moisture will slowly increase allowing for a few stray storms, but most areas will stay dry.

Rain chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday as moisture increases ahead of a cold front.

The front will push through on Wednesday bringing lower humidity and temperatures by Thursday.

Severe weather is not expected as the front moves through, but strong storms remain a possibility.

Highs will be in the low 80s, and overnight lows could hit the upper 50s on the north shore and upper 60s on the south shore for the end of the week.

Major Hurricane Irma is churning out in the Atlantic and warrants watching heading into the weekend.

Model trends have leaned toward a more westerly track that could have big impacts in Florida and parts of the East Coast this weekend.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.