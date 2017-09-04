Harvey's impact felt at the pumps this weekend

Hurricane Harvey's impact is being felt by drivers across the country as gas prices hit the highest levels in two years.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $2.63, up 27 cents from a week ago.

In Louisiana, prices are not quite that high with prices hovering around $2.36. But that is a 20-cent increase over last week.

Nearly 30 percent of America's refining capacity along the Gulf Coast is either shut down or operating at a reduced capacity.

Price increases will remain until refineries are again working at full capacity.

AAA does not expect the refineries to be offline for months, as early reports show little to no significant damage to facilities in Corpus Christi and Houston.

The United States Department of Energy tapped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve last week, releasing 500,000 barrels of oil into the market to help offset the loss in production.

But drivers this Labor Day weekend will still feel the impact today and in the coming weeks.

