Infant perishes in Uptown house fire

A fire broke out Monday morning in a home in the 8800 block of Birch Street. (Source: Allen Henry / FOX 8 Photo)

A 1-year-old infant has died in an Uptown house fire, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a side-by-side double in the 8800 block of Birch Street.

Several distraught people could be seen near the site of the fire.

The fire broke out early around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 8800 block of Birch Street.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.