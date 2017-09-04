Toddler perishes in Uptown house fire

A 1-year-old toddler died in an Uptown house fire, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in a side-by-side double in the 8800 block of Birch Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found the one-story duplex heavily engulfed in flames.

The fire spread to adjacent homes on the block prompting the call for second and third alarms.

A woman and a 1-year-old girl, identified as Aa' Myrie Fontenberry, were in the home when the fire broke out. The woman was awakened by smoke alarms and was forced to exit the house. She was unable to rescue the girl.

Aa' Myrie was trapped inside the house and died.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries including heat exhaustion and superficial burns. All were treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

