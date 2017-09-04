Toddler perishes in Uptown house fire

Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Police say the driver, 22-year-old Tyrin Wiltz was arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers searched his vehicle and discovered a large amount of marijuana and a stolen Glock 27 handgun. Investig...more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Watch FOX 8 News LIVE weekdays: Morning Edition 4:30 am until 9 am, FOX 8 News at Noon, 4 pm, 5 pm, 9 pm & 10 pm.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one man dead.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a motorcycle accident that left one man dead.more>>
The fire broke out early around 6:30 a.m.more>>
The fire broke out early around 6:30 a.m.more>>
The three suspects all face assault charges.more>>
The three suspects all face assault charges.more>>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.more>>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.more>>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.more>>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.more>>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.more>>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.more>>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.more>>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.more>>
Hurricane Irma is holding at Category 3 strength as it continues its push toward the Leeward Islands.more>>
Hurricane Irma is holding at Category 3 strength as it continues its push toward the Leeward Islands.more>>