'Cajun Airlift' helps Harvey victims from the sky

A pilot loads her plane with water before flying to La Porte, Texas to help with the relief effort. (FOX 8 Photo)

The Cajun Airlift is making dozens of flights to Texas to help with the growing relief effort as residents in the Houston area deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The group, made up of volunteers, is loading up planes with supplies and sending volunteer pilots stocked with goods to parts of Texas that need it most.

Right now the group is collecting donations and storing them in a donated shipping container at the Lakefront Airport, where pilots are rendezvousing for pickups.

The group says right now they need more donations of cleaning supplies diapers and other things that could help people in need, but most importantly, they’re asking for cash donations to buy fuel for the planes.

On Sunday, pilots in a DC-3 hauled cleaning supplies into Texas.

During the Labor Day holiday, crews shipped diapers and water to La Porte, Texas.

If you would like to help with donations of supplies, time, or cash check out the Cajun Airlift’s Facebook page.

