Suspect sought in fatal shooting in Thibodaux

Detectives in Lafourche Parish said an early morning shooting in Thibodaux left a 29-year old man dead. Sheriff Craig Webre identified the dead man as Deeric Raymond of Raceland.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brhian Thomas, 37, of Thibodaux.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Monday, September 4, deputies responded to a shooting in Solar Trailer Park in Thibodaux. Upon arrival, deputies located Raymond sitting in a car with a gunshot wound on the right side of his torso. He was transported to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for treatment where he died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it can be made available.

Anyone with any information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

